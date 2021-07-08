Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Legrand presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.00.

Legrand stock opened at $107.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.51. Legrand has a 52 week low of $70.17 and a 52 week high of $107.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. Legrand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 15.11%.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

