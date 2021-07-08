Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 6,144 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,144 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21,289.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,361,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,924,000 after buying an additional 10,313,342 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,362.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,712,000 after buying an additional 5,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3,498.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,190,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,407,000 after buying an additional 2,129,425 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43,615.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,432,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,960,000 after buying an additional 1,429,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Capital LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,954,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $101.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.05. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $75.07 and a 12 month high of $102.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.