Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 40,092 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,092 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $1,094,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 269.2% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 189,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 138,511 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,490,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,897,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,712,000 after acquiring an additional 74,204 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 16.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $46.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.35. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.64.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,221,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at $254,484.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $74,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.