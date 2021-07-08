Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 339.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,292 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 62,010 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 109.3% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,323 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $237,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,123 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,543,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,954,894 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $773,937,000 after buying an additional 1,234,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,269 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $41,121,000 after buying an additional 763,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 122.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,230,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $68,228,000 after acquiring an additional 677,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

LPX stock opened at $58.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.87. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $76.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.44.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

