Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $5.76 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,874 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 58,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 140.8% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at $388,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 18.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 20.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.91.

SBAC opened at $330.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.94 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $306.84. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $332.60.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

