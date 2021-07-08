Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $3.53 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in PACCAR by 456.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 75,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $86.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.05. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $74.17 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

