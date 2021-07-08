Laurion Capital Management LP Trims Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Laurion Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 83.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,223 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $638,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $94,695,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,916.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 504,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,983,000 after purchasing an additional 479,823 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,574,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,706,000 after buying an additional 179,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 550,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,511,000 after buying an additional 161,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.63.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,630. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $184.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.25. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.