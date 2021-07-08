Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 134,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 376.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 21.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director William H. Frist bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at $503,007.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 66.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SDC opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.65. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SmileDirectClub Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.