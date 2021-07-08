Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $721,000 in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HIG opened at $61.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

