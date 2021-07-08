Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $1.18 Million in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 162,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLYA. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 361.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLYA. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $296,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard B. Fried sold 6,642,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $45,699,120.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,918 shares in the company, valued at $281,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,735,343 shares of company stock worth $46,390,775. Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.35. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $8.35.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 178.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $77.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

