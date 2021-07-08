Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires 32,514 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 222.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,514 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.42. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $220.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

