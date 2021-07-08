Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) PT Raised to $62.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $58.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 3,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $191,526.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,545.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $47,941.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,039.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,812 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,714. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

