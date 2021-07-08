Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.05, a PEG ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.35. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $58.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $46,888.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,714.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $186,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,514,529.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,812 shares of company stock worth $6,100,714. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 223.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 28,506 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 841.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,456,000 after purchasing an additional 247,276 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 86,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 57,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 261,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 126,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

