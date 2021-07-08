Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Land Securities Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 747.14 ($9.76).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

LON:LAND traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 679.40 ($8.88). 1,262,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,812. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.61. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 709.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.10%.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Mark Allan bought 20,979 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, with a total value of £148,531.32 ($194,057.12).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.