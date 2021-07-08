Lambda Market Cap Reaches $19.89 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last week, Lambda has traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $19.89 million and $8.86 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00058242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $310.40 or 0.00930930 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00045146 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,460,286,647 coins. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

