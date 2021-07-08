Lake Street Capital Increases Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target to $33.00

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.55% from the stock’s previous close.

CLAR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of CLAR opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. Clarus has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.82 million, a P/E ratio of 79.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.19.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $116,522.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,358.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,917 shares of company stock worth $599,036. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLAR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 51,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 52,315 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

