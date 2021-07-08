L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.91. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 106,948 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a market capitalization of $192.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $116.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.79 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 1.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the first quarter worth $212,000. Barington Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the first quarter worth $269,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 58.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

