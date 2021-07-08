Kraton Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,576 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,822% compared to the average daily volume of 82 call options.

Shares of NYSE KRA opened at $38.38 on Thursday. Kraton has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $45.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.40.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $437.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.80 million. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kraton will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on KRA. TheStreet upgraded Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

In other Kraton news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Kraton in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kraton by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kraton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Kraton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

