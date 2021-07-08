Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €51.41 ($60.48).

Several analysts recently commented on PHIA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1-year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

