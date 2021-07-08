Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

ADRNY stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.10. 99,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,290. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.09. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.31.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.