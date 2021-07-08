Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Societe Generale cut Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $35.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.02.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

