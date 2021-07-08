Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €15.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Klöckner & Co SE presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €13.10 ($15.41).

KCO stock opened at €11.33 ($13.33) on Wednesday. Klöckner & Co SE has a twelve month low of €4.57 ($5.38) and a twelve month high of €13.49 ($15.87). The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -114.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is €11.44.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

