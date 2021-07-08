KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 99.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,824,840 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 70.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $15,052,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 420.22 and a current ratio of 420.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.73. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 50.52% and a return on equity of 11.07%. As a group, analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KREF shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.