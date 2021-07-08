Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will announce sales of $67.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.60 million to $68.12 million. Kite Realty Group Trust reported sales of $63.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year sales of $273.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $270.60 million to $274.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $281.22 million, with estimates ranging from $279.50 million to $282.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.17%.

KRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of KRG traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.70. 398,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,448,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 18,253 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 681,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

