Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €86.75 ($102.06).

Several research analysts have weighed in on KGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday.

KGX stock traded down €0.50 ($0.59) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €90.56 ($106.54). The stock had a trading volume of 88,769 shares. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($96.26). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €87.68.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

