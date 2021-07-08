Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.19.

Several research firms have commented on KIM. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

KIM opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.54. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $22.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $521,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $27,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 553,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $327,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

