Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,526 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 82,731 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $9.83.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KVSC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

