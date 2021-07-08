KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%.

KeyCorp has raised its dividend by 94.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

KEY opened at $19.91 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

