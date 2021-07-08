Kevin D. Bunker Sells 8,420 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $431,356.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,019,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,823.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ZNTL stock opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.77. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $62.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.85.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.27). Equities analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ZNTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

