Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY)’s share price rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.42 and last traded at $19.42. Approximately 368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 9,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.

Separately, Danske lowered shares of Kesko Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48.

Kesko Oyj provides trading sector services. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade segments. The company's Grocery Trade segment is involved in the wholesale and B2B trade of groceries; and the retail sale of home and specialty goods in Finland. This segment operates approximately 1,236 K-food stores, including K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K in Finland.

