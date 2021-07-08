Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 306,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,173 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NREF. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 47,797 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 28,984 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 25.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 22.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NREF opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 889.18 and a quick ratio of 889.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $21.72.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 112.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.38%.

NREF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

