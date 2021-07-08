Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,611 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,611 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $6,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.82.

Shares of CASY opened at $193.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.49. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $148.56 and a one year high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

