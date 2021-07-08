Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,879 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $48.78 on Thursday. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $49.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

DRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

