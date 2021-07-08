Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,094 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.46% of Graham worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Graham by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Graham by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Graham by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Graham by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.19. The company has a market cap of $147.84 million, a P/E ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 0.83. Graham Co. has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $17.44.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Graham had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Graham’s payout ratio is 183.33%.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

