Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $4.86 Million Stake in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 593,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,509 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Security Bancshares were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 957,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,846,000 after buying an additional 146,582 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 37.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 51,052 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments acquired a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the first quarter worth $592,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 278.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 32,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Security Bancshares stock opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $8.92. The company has a market capitalization of $133.70 million, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of United Security Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

