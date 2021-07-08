Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 48,563 FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in FMC by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 55,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,472 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1,009.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 72,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 65,617 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMC. Vertical Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

NYSE FMC opened at $105.69 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $96.05 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.