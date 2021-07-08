Keith D. Phillips Sells 22,080 Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 22,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $1,664,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
PLL opened at $68.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.25 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.09. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $88.97.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth about $15,930,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 242,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,475 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $11,638,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth about $3,856,000. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth about $6,949,000. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Piedmont Lithium
Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.
