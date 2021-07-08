Keith D. Phillips Sells 22,080 Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 22,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $1,664,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PLL opened at $68.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.25 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.09. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $88.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth about $15,930,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 242,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,475 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $11,638,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth about $3,856,000. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth about $6,949,000. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PLL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Clarkson Capital started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Piedmont Lithium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

