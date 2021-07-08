KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Down 5.5%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.21 and last traded at $44.25. 17,333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,469,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.85.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of KE in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. 86 Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.96.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.01.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 billion. The business’s revenue was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in KE by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in KE by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in KE by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in KE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,346,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in KE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

KE Company Profile (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

