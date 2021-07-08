KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,754 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,853,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,248,000 after purchasing an additional 358,296 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,894,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,454,000 after purchasing an additional 169,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,718,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 250.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,386,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,215,000 after purchasing an additional 990,698 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,881.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

NYSE:KBR opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.35. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.71.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. KBR had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

