Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 70,193 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,570,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70,193 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $291,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,137. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.79. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.65 and a 52-week high of $108.72. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.74 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,797,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,852,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,607,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,176 in the last three months. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRKS shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

