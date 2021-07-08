Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,185,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,381 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Copart worth $237,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 73,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 363,293 shares of company stock worth $48,532,249. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.67. The company had a trading volume of 18,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,179. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.85 and a 12-month high of $138.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.04.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

