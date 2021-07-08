Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 258,810 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,036,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 258,810 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $198,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 7.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 20,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

EXPO traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $89.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,929. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $102.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41 and a beta of 0.31.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.81 million. On average, analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.