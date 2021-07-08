Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 868,264 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868,264 shares during the period. Thor Industries comprises approximately 1.7% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Thor Industries worth $627,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THO stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 2.37. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.18.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.60%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their target price on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.30.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

