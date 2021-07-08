Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 736,830 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,642,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736,830 shares during the period. Simpson Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.0% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $377,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $531,561,000 after acquiring an additional 104,717 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,372,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,391,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,206,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,172,000 after buying an additional 159,772 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,359,000 after buying an additional 133,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,087,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,618,000 after buying an additional 104,012 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Olosky bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SSD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

SSD stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.33. 875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,388. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.71.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

