Karp Capital Management Corp Takes Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,482,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,096,000 after buying an additional 301,833 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at $99,447,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,581,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,679,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,156,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,889,000 after buying an additional 1,803,082 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after buying an additional 55,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $30,013.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,832.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan R. Landon bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $33,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,089 shares in the company, valued at $68,752.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,750 shares of company stock worth $89,913 and sold 6,163 shares worth $90,024. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

LC opened at $16.90 on Thursday. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.88.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 62.11%. The business had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

