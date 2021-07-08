Karp Capital Management Corp Reduces Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Karp Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Square were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.33, for a total value of $1,029,272.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,145,854 shares of company stock worth $267,225,043 in the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SQ opened at $244.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.63. The stock has a market cap of $111.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 649.21, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.14 and a 52-week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.61.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

