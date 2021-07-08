Karp Capital Management Corp Invests $314,000 in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $3,221,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 46,532 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,773,000 after purchasing an additional 366,435 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 133,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB opened at $55.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.04.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.