Karp Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 1,883 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 232,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Zillow Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Zillow Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total transaction of $607,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,338.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total value of $799,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,739.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,473 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $117.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 734.55 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.16.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

