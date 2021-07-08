Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will post $25.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kamada’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.87 million and the lowest is $25.50 million. Kamada reported sales of $33.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year sales of $99.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.20 million to $102.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $84.68 million, with estimates ranging from $81.35 million to $88.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kamada.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.45 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 11.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Kamada stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.72. 31,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91. Kamada has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $13.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMDA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kamada in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Kamada in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Kamada by 56.2% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kamada by 20.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kamada in the first quarter worth $276,000. 15.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kamada (KMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.