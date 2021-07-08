KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Takes $4.60 Million Position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 441,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,000. DouYu International comprises about 2.4% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of DouYu International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in DouYu International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of DouYu International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of DouYu International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of DouYu International by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DouYu International alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, 86 Research upgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.60. 202,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,291,171. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.50 and a beta of 0.77.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU).

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.